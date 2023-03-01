Vietnamese doctors help with robotic surgeries in Philippines
Doctors from Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have assisted their colleagues at Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) of the Philippines with using robots to perform Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer surgeries.
Hanoi (VNA) -
Thanks to the technology transfer, doctors of the CGHMC have successfully performed such surgery to treat rectal cancer in a 50-year-old female patient who had preoperative chemotherapy and transverse colectomy for intestinal obstruction.
Philippine doctors were impressed with the single docking technique and the skillful dissection technique that is minimally invasive by doctors at Binh Dan Hospital.
According to Dr. Nguyen Phu Huu, deputy head of the GI ward at Binh Dan Hospital, previously, a case of robotic surgery for colorectal cancer at the CGHMC could take up to 6 hours, but now it is only 2 hours and 30 minutes with the guidance of doctors from Binh Dan Hospital.
Huu said he will support and guide doctors of the CGHMC to carry out more cases and make presentations to analyse important notes about robotic surgery in gastric and colorectal cancer, making it easier for Philippine colleagues to master more knowledge and skills of the technique.
According to Assoc. Prof. Tran Vinh Hung, Director of Binh Dan Hospital, in October 2019, the hospital’s doctors also transferred the robotic surgery technique to doctors of the Philippines General Hospital.
International cooperation in technology transfer is defined as one of the spearheads of Binh Dan Hospital in developing it into a centre for training robotic surgery for hospitals nationwide and in the region, in line with the HCM City’s goal of building a specialised medical centre in the ASEAN region./.