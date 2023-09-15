Vietnamese Embassy in France celebrates Vietnam's National Day
The Vietnamese Embassy in France held a ceremony on September 14 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2), drawing nearly 400 guests who are from local administrations, organisations, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as the Vietnamese community in France.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang highlighted the socio-economic achievements of Vietnam and the country’s friendship and cooperation with partners around the world as well as its rising position in the world arena.
He reviewed the outcomes of collaboration between Vietnam and France, underlining that the visit by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son to France in June marked a strong growth in the bilateral ties on the thresholds of the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.
On the occasion, Son made the first visit to the OIF headquarters in Paris, met with OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo and attended the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.
According to the diplomat, the Vietnam visits by President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher in December 2022 and French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht in March 2023 as well as the organisation of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference in April 2023 contributed to spotlighting the diversity and growth of the relations between the two countries.
A music performance at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Thang affirmed that the resumption of exchange and cooperation programmes in all fields and all levels has motivated new initiatives in bilateral and multilateral issues, contributing to fostering the linkage between Vietnam and international partners based in Paris, and creating new momentum for the country’s tireless efforts for peace, security and economic development.
He underlined the coordination between Vietnam and the OECD and the country’s role as the co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme. On behalf of his ASEAN colleagues, Thang stated that the ASEAN Committee in Paris always works in the spirit of cohesion and responsibility, committed to being a good partner for all. ASEAN and the EU are strategic partners, sharing common interests for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.
For his part, Director for Asia and Ocean at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Benoit Guillée extended greetings to the Vietnamese people on Vietnam's National Day, and reiterated priorities in the future orientations of bilateral relations.
Guillée said that as the world is being affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with issues of maintaining peace and social stability, France is focusing on strengthening cooperation on security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. He also emphasised other priorities such as climate change, economic cooperation and strengthening links among civil societies, especially in the field of decentralised cooperation.
He said that France is ready to welcome about 10 volunteers of Vietnam to the 2024 Paris Olympic and will create the best conditions for them to come to France.
France is making special efforts to encourage Vietnamese students to study in France by providing them with the third largest number of scholarships in the world, he said. The official also called for joint efforts to foster the sound partnership and strengthen the friendship between France and Vietnam./.