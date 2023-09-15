Politics HCM City, Belgium’s Flanders promote cooperation Ho Chi Minh City always treasures investment from and trade with Flanders region and many other Belgian localities, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said while hosting Minister – President of the Government of the Belgian region Jan Jambon on September 14.

Politics Fidel Castro’s first Vietnam visit a symbol of unconditional support to Vietnam: Ambassador Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago (September 12, 1973), which made him the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in central Quang Tri province, was the most vivid and persuasive symbol of Cuba’s solidarity and unconditional support to Vietnam, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.

Politics Vietnam, Algeria strengthen judicial cooperation Vietnam and Algeria signed an agreement on judicial cooperation programme for 2024-2025 period, during a recent two-day working visit by Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc to the North African country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.