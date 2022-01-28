Vietnamese Embassy in France holds Tet celebration
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in France has organised a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in both virtual and face-to-face manners, gathering nearly 150 guests across France and Portugal.
In his remarks, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang expressed his sympathies for Vietnamese expatriates over their COVID-19-induced difficulties.
He said he is proud to see the Vietnamese community in France integrating well, preserving their traditional culture and tradition, and contributing to their home nation, particularly regarding Vietnam’s response to the pandemic.
The diplomat wished the expats a lunar new year of happiness, health, prosperity.
On the occasion, Thang presented the Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) for its outstanding achievements in consolidating and developing the Vietnamese community in France. He also handed over the head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs’ certificates of merit to individuals and organsations with significant contributions to Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control.
Participating associations affirmed Vietnamese people in France always care for their fatherland, striving to build a united and strong community and joining hands in contributing to Vietnam’s development./.