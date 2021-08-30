Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand held a webinar on August 30 connecting the Vietnamese community together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh informed participants about COVID-19 prevention and control work in Thailand and Vietnam.



He affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State leaders and the embassy’s attention to health and life of the Vietnamese community in the country in the spirit of leaving no one behind and overcoming the pandemic together.



The embassy staff offered updates on plans to help the Vietnamese community in Thailand access vaccines at the earliest, repatriation flights, citizen protection work as well as Thailand’s regulations regarding entry-exit.



President of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand Trinh Cao Son thanked the embassy for sending 8,000 USD from the COVID-19 prevention and control fund to the Vietnamese community in Thailand.



Representatives of the Vietnamese associations in Thai provinces shared information about their activities and offered ideas to link the Vietnamese community in the country together to help those hit by the pandemic.



First Secretary of the embassy in charge of citizen protection work Le Trung Kien told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok that said the embassy set up a permanent working group to direct the fight against the pandemic in the embassy and offer timely and effective citizen protection.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Since early this year, the embassy has partnered with domestic and host authorities to carry about 700 Vietnamese citizens home on a chartered and a repatriation flight.



Last year, it also helped bring about 1,500 citizens home on four repatriation and two chartered flights.



The embassy also offered medicines, food and necessities to disadvantaged Vietnamese people infected with the virus or stranded by the pandemic. It is actively looking for other sources to support Vietnamese citizens to get vaccinated, with about 100 free injections being accepted so far.



As of August 30, Thailand recorded 1,190,063 COVID-19 cases nationwide, including 11,399 deaths. Almost new and death cases were logged in the third COVID-19 wave since early April./.