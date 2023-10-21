About 70 Vietnamese handicraft and gift companies exhibit their products at the MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – About 70 Vietnamese handicraft and gift companies are exhibiting their products at the MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 which is taking place in the special administrative region from October 21-23.

The Vietnamese firms introduce handicrafts and household utensils made of natural and environment-friendly products that are suitable for current global consumption trends.

As the largest trade exhibition in Asia for handicrafts, gifts, household appliances, and consumer goods, MEGA Show Hong Kong gathers world-famous brands in the consumer goods industry. The annual event attracts the attention of a large number of importers and exporters around the world. The fair is an effective channel for Vietnamese businesses to introduce and promote their products to international market.

For many years participating in the event, Vietnamese booths have always attracted a large number of visitors from all over the world, with sophisticated handicraft products of high quality meeting standards of demanding markets such as Europe and America. On the first day of opening, participating Vietnamese businesses signed several export contracts and received orders from foreign buyers.

The event attracts the participation of 4,100 businesses from over 30 countries and territories, including Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, China, Italy, the US, UK, Japan, Russia, and Taiwan (China), among others.

This year’s event is expected to lure more than 50,000 visitors./.