Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on April 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 13, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Good control of pandemic will accelerate credit growth: Insiders Credit growth will expand significantly from Quarter 2 and exceed the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s target of 12 percent for the year as a whole if the pandemic is brought under good control and the vaccination campaign proves effective, according to insiders.

Business VinFast’s car sales top 2,330 vehicles in March VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, sold a total 2,330 cars in March, including 1,312 Fadil, 548 Lux A2.0 and 470 Lux SA2.0, the firm announced on April 12.