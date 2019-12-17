Vietnamese films among holiday season releases
Three Vietnamese films produced by HCM City filmmakers are ready for release during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Young actresses in a scene in Mat Biec (Blue Eyes), a production based on a famous novel by Nguyen Nhat Anh. The film is expected to be a hit this Christmas season (Photo courtesy of the producer)
Vietnamese-American director Victor Vu’s film Mat Biec (Blue Eyes) is expected to be a hit and a step forward for the season.
Its producer, Galaxy Studios, one of the country’s leading private film companies, hired Vu, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in the US, and 1,400 professional and amateur artists for the cast.
A group of young actors were chosen to guarantee that the film would appeal to young audiences. The crew spent two years on pre-production before filming last year. The film’s soundtrack has attracted more than 30 million views on YouTube.
Mat Biec tells the love story of Ngan, a rural boy from Quang Nam province, and his childhood friend, Ha Lan, during their school years. When Lan turns to love a rich man but is betrayed, Ngan still stands beside Lan.
The film is based on a novel of the same name written by bestselling children’s author Nguyen Nhat Anh. The book was published in 1990 and became a bestseller. It has been reprinted several times by the Tre (Youth) Publishing House.
Vu’s first film in Vietnam was Chuyen Tinh Xa Xu (Passport to Love), a romantic comedy distributed in Vietnam and the US in 2008.
He directed blockbusters such as Thien Menh Anh Hung (Blood Letter), Bi Mat Tham Do (Scandal), Qua Tim Mau (Vengeful Heart) and Nguoi Bat Tu (The Immortal).
The horror film Qua Tim Mau earned more than 24 billion VND (1.1 million USD) in just three days after its release in 2014.
Vu has won top prizes at film festivals at home and abroad, including the Golden Kite Prize for Best Director in Hanoi in 2013.
The other thriller is Chi Chi Em Em (Sister Sister), a production by Vietnamese-American director Kathy Uyen, starring supermodel Thanh Hang and pop icon Chi Pu. Young actor Lanh Thanh is also featured.
The film is about female homosexuality and includes scenes rated for viewers aged 18 and above.
“My film is not just about love and sex. It's about feminism,” said Kathy.
Both Mat Biec and Chi Chi Em Em will be in cinemas on December 20.
Producer Nhat Trung’s latest film, Nang: Loi Hua Gia Dinh (Sunshine: Family Promise), is a sequel to Nang (Sunshine) that was released in 2016.
The previous part of Nang earned 70 billion VND (3 million USD) in ticket sales last season.
This show is directed by Dong Dang Giang and stars famous comic actress Thu Trang and child actress Ngan Chi. It features motherhood.
Nang 3: Loi Hua Gia Dinh will be released on Christmas Eve./.