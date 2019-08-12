A scene in film “Skin of youth” by Nguyen Phuong Anh (Photo: VOV)

Two Vietnamese films have been selected to take part in the Asian Project Market (APM) during the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).The two films - “Skin of youth” and “Picturehouse” - have been named among the best 29 projects in the APM which are to be introduced in Busan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from October 6 to October 8.The event is running as part of the 24th Busan International Film Festival which will take place in the RoK from October 3-12.“Skin of youth" is set in Vietnam in 1990s and tells the story of San and Nam who live in a society which holds strict and conservative values regarding the issue of gender. Both take on illegal work in order to afford their transgender lifestyle.The film is directed by Nguyen Phuong Anh.“Picturehouse” marks the return of director Nguyen Vo Nguyen Minh who rose to prominence following the release of “Water 2030” in 2013. He also participated in the Busan International Film Festival in 2014. - VNA