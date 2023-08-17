Business Economic diplomacy to be promoted to fuel agricultural development Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on August 17 signed an action plan for implementing economic diplomacy to help promote agricultural development in the 2023 - 2026 period.

Business Vietnam's aviation industry posts growth of nearly 42% The domestic air passenger transport market has experienced a strong recovery, with an annual growth of 41.8% recorded in the first seven months of 2023, announced the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Domestic rice prices on the rise due to greater global demand Greater demand in the international market has resulted in higher rice prices in the domestic market in recent months, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks Investors of the Republic of Korea (RoK) were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam, at 9.1 million USD, in the first 11 days of August, over four times higher than the net buying of 2.12 million USD in July, according to the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).