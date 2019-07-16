Representatives of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

– Two Vietnamese companies from the Central Highland province of Lam Dong are displaying their products at the 7th India International Silk Fair, which opened in New Delhi on July 15.Joining the three-day event that gathers 120 leading Indian producers and over 250 international firms, they are looking for cooperation chances and partnerships in promoting traditional silk products from their province.Lam Dong’s silk production has been thriving recently after years in oblivion. During 1997 – 1996, the entire province turned out 500 tonnes of silk threads and 1.8 million metres of silk. Now it produces 1,600 tonnes of silk threads on an annual basis.Organised by the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, the fair also features business matching events, fashion shows, and seminars.It is expected to draw 10,000 visitors and help participating companies reel in over 20 million USD in revenue.India is the world’s second biggest silk producer, with about 8 million weavers living across local rural areas.-VNA