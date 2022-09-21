Society An Giang province receives 44 illegal migrants from Cambodia The border guard force and relevant agencies of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20 received 44 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodia.

Society Department head at Government Office arrested for taking bribes A department head at the Government Office was arrested on September 20 on the charge of receiving bribe in connection with the case at the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry.

Society HCM City raises donations for naval soldiers, islanders in southwestern waters More than 5.2 billion VND (219,600 USD) in cash and in kind was donated to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 5 and islanders in the southwestern seas of Vietnam on September 20.