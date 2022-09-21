Vietnamese fleeing Bavet casino handed over by Cambodia authorities
Border guards of the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh received 92 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21.
Vietnamese nationals are handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21. (Photo: VNA)
They were then taken to Moc Bai Border Station for identity verification.
They include 71 Vietnamese tricked into working for a casino named Lucky 88 in Bavet city, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province.
It was reported that 60 Vietnamese people collectively ran away from the casino at Bavet Kandal Hamlet, near a border checkpoint leading to Tay Ninh’s Moc Bai gate, four days ago. Four of them were caught by the casino’s guards.
Among 56 people who made successful escape, 15 were without any identity paper.
Cambodian police later requested the casino to release 15 more Vietnamese nationals, raising the total number of Vietnamese involving in the incident to 71.
It is the second mass escape of Vietnamese workers from a casino in Cambodia within a month.
On hearing the news, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia has promptly contacted Cambodian authorities to find out the facts and take legal steps to bring the Vietnamese workers home while asking Cambodia to intervene and rescue any remaining workers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy to provide the people with all necessities when procedures are being proceeded to bring them back to Vietnam./.