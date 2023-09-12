Vietnamese flower designers win big in a flower arrangement contest at the World Flower Council Summit 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Vietnamese flower designers won big in a flower arrangement contest at the World Flower Council Summit 2023 which wrapped up in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat on September 11.

In the Championship category, Nguyen Chi Thai took first prize, and Ngo Hau, another contestant from Vietnam, came third. Denny Lam of Singapore came second. All three consolation prizes came to contestants from the host country.

Meanwhile in the Friendship category, Vietnamese flower designers bagged all the prizes. Dinh Thi Bich Van was awarded the gold prize, Nguyen Thi Luu the silver, Ha Minh Chau the bronze and Vo Truong Vy Thao the consolation prize.

The 37th World Flower Council Summit is co-organised by the World Flower Council and Da Lat University in Da Lat, which is dubbed the city of flowers in Vietnam for the first time, in coincidence with the 130th anniversary of the city’s establishment.

The summit saw the participation of 200 artisans and designers from 18 countries and territories, aiming at honoring the value of flowers and the flower industry, and turning flowers into a symbol of peace and culture.

The World Flower Council, a non-profit organization with members from over 40 nations and territories, specialises in boosting the growth of the global fresh flower field.

Over the past 40 years since its establishment, the council has organized 36 flower-related events in many countries. The World Flower Council Summit has become one of the world’s most prestigious and long-standing floral events./.