Politics AMM-56: FM attends meetings between ASEAN and partners Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son continued to join his counterparts from ASEAN countries in attending the ASEAN+1 meetings with Japan, the Republic of Korea, the European Union (EU), the UK, Canada, and the ASEAN+3 meeting, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia,on July 13.

Politics Congratulations extended to new legislative leader of Thailand National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 13 sent a message of congratulations to Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the occasion of him endorsed by the King of Thailand to be President of the National Assembly of Thailand.

Politics Vietnam, US discuss bilateral trade, investment ties Vietnam considers the US and the state of Nebraska in particular one of the important partners, wishing for stable and progressive economic and trade relations to deepen bilateral comprehensive partnership in a substantive manner, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told Governor of Nebraska Jim Pillen during a working session in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Commission decides disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on July 12-13, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.