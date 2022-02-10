Business CAAV approves increase of flight frequency at Tan Son Nhat airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to increase the landing and takeoff frequency at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City based on the transport needs of airlines from now to February 20, 2022.

Business Shrimp-rice farms to be expanded to 200,000 hectares in 2022 About 200,000 hectares of shrimp-rice farms will be developed in 2022 with total output of 120,000 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Directorate of Fisheries.

Business Plenty of room for agricultural, aquatic, foodstuff products in Japanese market There is plenty of room for Vietnam’s agricultural, aquatic and foodstuff products to gain a bigger market share in Japan as the country has high demand for those imported, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan.

Business Price management authority proposes solutions to curb inflation after Tet The Ministry of Finance's Department of Price Management (DPM) has proposed several solutions to curb the rising tendency of inflation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.