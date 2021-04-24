Sci-Tech Vietnam accelerates digital transformation drive Ministries, agencies and localities will continue with digital transformation programmes for the new period in the near future. ​

Business Vietcombank to raise charter capital again The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) proposed raising its charter capital to over 50 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) during its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 23.

Business Measures sought to promote logistics development in Hai Phong A conference seeking measures to promote links and partnerships in developing the logistics industry in the northern port city of Hai Phong was held on April 23.

Business Vietnam-Taiwan textile exhibition to open in HCM City next week Garment products from Vietnam and Taiwan (China) will be showcased at the Vietnam-Taiwan Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition held in HCM City from April 26-27.