Vietnamese, French navies bolster cooperation
Frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on April 11, beginning a five-day visit to the locality.
Frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy at Tien Sa port (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on April 11, beginning a five-day visit to the locality.
During their stay, Lieutenant Colonel Drouelle, captain of the ship, along with 98 officers and sailors, will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the city, exchange experience on onboard fire prevention, and take part in a volleyball competition with the High Command of Navy Region 3.
Besides, they will visit renowned landscapes in Da Nang, Hue and Quang Nam.
As the defence cooperation between Vietnam and France has been unceasingly intensified over the past time, the visit by the Floréal-class ship contributes to promoting the cooperation between the two navies and the bilateral defence ties as a whole to a deeper and more effective and practical fashion.
According to French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, the frigate’s stopover is a highlight in the Vietnam – France collaboration and a vivid illustration of France’s adherence to the freedom of navigation and overflight as well as protection of common spaces.
Departing from Noumea in New Caledonia on February 29, the Vendémiaire has performed several maritime patrol missions with several ASEAN countries and Australia.
The frigate measures 93 meters in length and accommodates a crew of approximately 100 along with a Dauphin-type helicopter./.