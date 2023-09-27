The event, which is co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Systeme U Group and T&T Foods Company, aims to introduce Vietnamese products to French consumers.

The Vietnamese Goods Week, the first of its kind offers a chance for close cooperation in the near future between Système U and Vietnamese businesses.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai held a working session with Dominique Schelcher, President and CEO of Système U Group.

Schelcher said that Vietnamese goods, with high quality and reasonable prices, are increasingly popular in the Système U's system.

He emphasised that quality and quality stability are the decisive factors to enter the French market./.

