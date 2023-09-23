Politics Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Burundi: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in New York on September 22 as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Politics PM chairs ceremony marking Vietnam's 78th National Day at UN’s headquarters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a ceremony celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day and the 46th anniversary of the country's accession to the United Nations (UN) at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 evening.

Politics Vietnam always facilitates innovation activities: PM The Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate innovation activities, and continue perfecting related institutions, mechanisms and policies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told members of the Vietnam Innovation Network (NIC) in the US.

Politics PM meets with New York Mayor, opens Nasdaq trading session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 met with Mayor of New York Eric Adams, during which he affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with the US city, and will ensure interests for US and New York investors in the Southeast Asian country.