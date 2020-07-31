Vietnamese green mango exports to Australia double in H1
Vietnamese green mango exports to Australia double in H1. (Photo: abc.net.au)
Sydney (VNA) – Figures released by the Australian Department of Agriculture revealed that Vietnamese green mango exports to Australia doubled year-on-year in the first six months of this year.
During the period, a total 124 tonnes of Vietnamese green mangoes were imported into Australia, an increase of 51 tonnes against the same period last year.
According to a report by ABC Rural, the competition from Vietnamese mangoes has made the price in Southern Territories drop around 40 percent, from about 80 AUD (63 USD) per tray last year to 50 AUD (35 USD) per tray this year.
Most of the exported green mangoes were being sold to restaurants, not supermarkets, where they were used in Southeast Asian cuisine.
Since July 20, Vietnamese durian has been jointly promoted in Australia by Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office in Australia and the New South Wales-based ASEAN company. The firm has imported seven tonnes of frozen durian from the Southeast Asian country.
Frozen durian products which are mainly imported from Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam, are increasingly finding favour among Australian consumers./.