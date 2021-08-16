Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for Army Games 2021 in Algeria The Vietnamese team has been ready for the upcoming Army Games 2021 in Algeria, said its head Lieut. Col Hoang Ngoc Sang while paying a courtesy call to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh on August 15 (local time).

Culture - Sports World Cup 2022: Vietnam – Australia match to be played without fans at stadium The match between Vietnam and Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the My Dinh National Stadium on September 7 will be played without fans in attendance as planned before.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team ready for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Vietnam’s 15-member delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics) have been ready for the event, which will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Culture - Sports Third Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival rescheduled to December The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to organise the 3rd Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival 2021 in December instead of September as initially planned.