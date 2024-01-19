Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam attends preparatory meeting for 19th NAM Summit Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, attended a ministerial-level meeting in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 17 - 18 to prepare for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Politics Prime Minister arrives in Budapest, starting official visit to Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Hungary from January 18-20 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Politics State leader calls for more good deeds in society President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with 50 delegates representing over 2,000 persons featured in “Viec tu te” (Good deeds), a TV show of Vietnam Television (VTV), in Hanoi on January 18.