Politics PM hopes for stronger science-technology cooperation with Brazil Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology Luciana Santos, who is also President of the Communist Party of Brazil.

Politics National Day greetings to Laos Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend greetings on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics Revised law on real estate business adopted The National Asembly adopted the revised Law on Real Estate Business on November 28 morning, part of its ongoing sixth session.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit makes headlines in Japan Japan’s press agencies have highlighted President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing official visit to the country, especially the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.