Vietnamese in Connecticut state look towards homeland
Ambassador to the US Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on November 27 visited and presented gifts to a number of Vietnamese intellectuals in Connecticut state of the US on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.
The diplomat hailed Vietnamese in the US for their contributions to fostering the bilateral cooperation in economy, science and education over the past time, stressing the Party and the State always consider overseas Vietnamese in general and those in the US in particular an integral part and extremely important resources for national development in all aspects.
Giang expressed his wish that the professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers and intellectuals will play a core role in gathering Vietnamese intellectuals in the area, contributing to building a strong Vietnamese community there.
Representatives of the Vietnamese community pledged to contribute to activities and projects enhancing cooperation between the two countries, and work to lure more US investments in essential areas in service of national development in the new period./.