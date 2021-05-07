Vietnamese in Laos join hands in COVID-19 fight
After learning about a number of Vietnamese in Laos getting infected with COVID-19, the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane has taken a range of measures to support the Vietnamese community in the country.
The Vietnamese Association in Laos in coordination with the Lao health ministry conducts testing for Vietnamese students in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – After learning about a number of Vietnamese in Laos getting infected with COVID-19, the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane has taken a range of measures to support the Vietnamese community in the country.
The association has called on the Vietnamese community to stay calm amidst the pandemic outbreak in Laos, while providing COVID-19 patients or those under quarantine with food and necessities.
It has also coordinated with the Lao health ministry to open COVID-19 testing sites in the areas in Vientiane, where many Vietnamese are living.
Vice Chairman of the association Le Anh Duc told the Vietnam News Agency that the association has helped Vietnamese with medical declaration to serve contact tracing.
If the situation gets worse, it will coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy to ask for permission to join the Lao National Taskforce for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to set up concentrated quarantine facilities for Vietnamese with high risk of infection.
Meanwhile, the embassy and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang have provided necessities for Vietnamese students in the host country.
Vietnamese associations and their chapters in Laos have called for support for Vietnamese who are in difficulties due to COVID-19, and those under treatment and quarantine. /.