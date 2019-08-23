Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar presents flood relief to representatives of Mon state of Myanmar (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Business Community in Myanmar (VBCM) and the Vietnamese people community in the host nation, have supplied relief aid to flood-affected residents in Mon state.The aid includes over 12,500 USD in cash, two tonnes of rice, 400 blankets and mosquito nets, 10 boxes of clothing and individual items, seven cartons of food, five cartons of confectionery, and 10 rice cookers.Meeting with representatives of Mon state on August 21, Vietnamese Ambassador Luan Thuy Duong expressed her sympathies over the losses caused to local residents by the flood which came following the annual monsoon. She said that support by Vietnamese people is a vivid illustration for the long-lasting friendship between the two Governments and peoples.Vietnamese businesses and people in the host nation will continue their practical activities to help disadvantaged people, she said, hoping that flood-hit localities will overcome challenges and stabilise livelihoods soon.Minister of Pa Oh Ethnic Affairs San Wint Khine, for her part, thanked the Vietnamese for their support over the past time, stressing it will significantly contribute to boosting the Vietnam-Myanmar relations.-VNA