Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance collaboration in inspection work Vietnamese Deputy Inspector General Bui Ngoc Lam and his Lao counterpart Sukkhamphet Heuangbutsi held talks in Vientiane on August 7 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in inspection work.

ASEAN ASEAN Secretary-General highly values Vietnam’s activeness, sense of resposibility Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has highly valued Vietnam’s activeness, proactiveness and sense of responsibility in the bloc, saying the country can share its valuable experience with regional countries.

Politics NA General Secretary meets Thai, Indonesian, Lao counterparts in Indonesia National Assembly General Secretary Bui Van Cuong on August 7 met with his Thai, Indonesian, and Lao counterparts on the sideline of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta.