Vietnamese, Indonesian foreign ministries forge cooperation
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet and his Indonesian counterpart Abdul Kadir Jailani discussed orientations to step up cooperation between the two foreign ministries in order to well implement high-level agreements during their working session in Jakarta on August 7.
At the working session between Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet (left) and his Indonesian counterpart Abdul Kadir Jailani. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting took place within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Indonesia and attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4-8.
Jailani spoke highly of Hue’s visit, saying it has contributed to strengthening the legislative ties as well as the strategic partnership between the two countries.
For his part, Viet highly valued the effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries in promoting Vietnam-Indonesia relations as well as their coordination at multilateral mechanisms like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.
Lauding Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2023, he affirmed Vietnam’s further support for the country to successfully fulfil this important role.
The two sides agreed to continue all-level delegation exchanges, and quickly coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to review the implementation of the action programme materialising the strategic partnership for the 2019-2023 period, and soon outline another for 2024-2028, aiming to elevate the relationship to a new height.
They also consented to enhance cooperation in such new spheres as green economy, green energy and digital transformation, while promoting a new ecosystem and value chain in the electric vehicle sector between the two countries, towards expanding to other regional countries.
Vietnam and Indonesia will intensify their coordination and mutual support in regional and international issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue./.