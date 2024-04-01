Vietnamese intellectuals abroad talk ways to help Vietnam “thrive in change”
Nearly 100 Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin people from 20 countries gathered at the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGLF 2024) held in Paris on March 30-31.
They are outstanding doctors and experts in science, economy, social affairs, environment, arts and religion.
The forum is the convergence of knowledge, spirit, energy and the quintessence of the Vietnamese culture, said Professor, Dr. Nguyen Duc Khuong, director of international development research at IPAG Business School (France) and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) – the organiser of VGLF 2024.
Amidst evolving, unpredictable international environment, Vietnam needs to seek its own path towards sustainability, equality and prosperity, he said, adding that the forum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese-origin individuals to compare notes on how to help Vietnam “thrive in change.”
A session of the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum. (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang affirmed that the State always consider overseas Vietnamese (OVs) an integral part of the nation, as reflected through the roll-out of various legal corridors and policy tools to facilitate their engagement in national development.
With the theme of "Vietnam thriving in change", the forum focused on three key inquiries - the means to unite resources to awaken national potential and facilitate growth, how to enhance Vietnam's global standing, and how to harness and utilise the keys to success for breakthrough.
VGLF 2024 also brought culture and heritage together with the participation of the brightest minds from more than 15 different countries around the world. It was also a rare and great opportunity to immerse Vietnamese contemporary art, national culture and special cuisine in the topical issues.
Some participants told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that national construction requires strong human resources, stressing the need to grow a pool of talents, and provide policy support for them.
AVSE Global is a Paris-headquartered nonprofit organisation connecting Vietnamese intellectuals, senior experts, and scientists worldwide.
Relying on over 300 permanent members in more than 20 countries regularly working on strategic projects and collaborating with 2000 collaborative experts and 10000 connected experts, AVSE Global implements strategic programmes and projects promoting Vietnam's sustainable development./.