The Vietnamese language department in the Department of Asian and North African Studies at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice was established in 2019, providing students with knowledge about Vietnam’s history, literature, economics, geopolitics, art, and culture as well as its language. The university has the most complete Vietnamese study programme in Italy.



Traditional Vietnamese music such as Quan ho (love duets), Cheo (popular opera), and Cai luong (reformed opera) and also poetry are used in the classes, helping students gain a deeper understanding of the tones in the Vietnamese language.



According to lecturers, thanks to cooperation with Vietnamese universities, more Italian students will study Vietnamese and gain a greater insight into Vietnam’s diversified culture.



Interesting lessons, coupled with outdoor activities, will help Italian students love the Vietnamese language even more. They will also act as a bridge to connect the two countries, and contribute to elevating bilateral ties./.

VNA