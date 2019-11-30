Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers cultivate ties in clean agriculture
At the opening of the event (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – An exchange programme of farmers from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 30, aiming to foster the friendship and cooperation among the three countries in agricultural product production and selling.
The exchange was held in Da Lat city along with a safe farm produce fair with 255 booths, including 25 manned by Lao and Cambodian firms.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Dinh Khac Dinh said that the union has directed its chapters in bordering provinces to support farmers in Lao and Cambodian localities bordering with Vietnam in farming technique, varieties and technology.
During the exchange, farmers of the three countries are scheduled to share experience in agricultural and rural development, visit a number of production models and economic, cultural facilities, and explore the local farmers’ practice.
Meas Pyseth, Deputy Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, said that the Cambodian delegation wishes to exchange experience with farmers from 63 localities of Vietnam as well as those from Laos.
Meanwhile, Nhiakerya Nochochongtoua, Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction said that the exchange programme is a chance for farmers of the three countries to foster cooperation among farmers and businesses.
He said 21 Lao firms in agricultural product processing, spare part production and handicraft are participating in the fair.
The exchange programme and the fair will run until December 12./.