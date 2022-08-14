Politics PM appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s corpse Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 attended a conference reviewing the 30-year cooperation between the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (VILAR) in preserving the corpse of the late Vietnamese leader.

Politics Sympathy offered to France over serious forest fire President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 sent messages of sympathy to their respective French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne over the huge losses in assets and natural resources caused by recent forest fires in France. ​

Politics UN ready to support Vietnam in responding to new challenges: Coordinator Through the Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam, the UN hopes to show that it is ready and poised to serve the ever changing needs of the Vietnamese Government, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis told Vietnam News Agency.