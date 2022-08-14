Vietnamese, Lao embassies in China hold friendship exchange
The embassies of Vietnam and Laos in China held a friendship exchange in Beijing on August 13 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years since of signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18).
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai (R) and his Lao countepart Khamphao Ernthavanh at the frienship exchange in Beijing on August 13 (Photo: nhandan.vn)
In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai said over the last 60 years, the traditional and close relations between Vietnam and Laos, founded by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people, have surmounted countless difficulties and challenges to become an exemplary, faithful and rare relationship.
The upgrade of the “traditional friendship” to the “great friendship” during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to Laos in February 2019 was a historic milestone creating a breakthrough for bilateral cooperation, he noted.
Consolidating and developing the special relationship with Laos is the top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy, he went on, adding that for many years, the two countries’ embassies have maintained cooperation and mutual support at forums and activities in China, greatly helping fulfill their diplomatic tasks, build a united and strong ASEAN Community, and contribute to activities of the diplomatic corps in Beijing.
For her part, Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh highlighted the two countries’ constant support and assistance, describing their special solidarity and friendship as unique and incomparable.
She also took this occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its enormous attainments in socio-economic development.
The friendship exchange featured many sports activities and musical performances reflecting the close ties between the two embassies./.