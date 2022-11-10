Politics Hanoi shares Party building experience with Laos The Party Committee of Hanoi and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organising Commission shared experience on Party building, during a conference in the city on November 9.

Politics NA adopts Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level The National Assembly passed the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, at its ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on November 10 morning.

Politics Senior Party official receives Lao guest Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.