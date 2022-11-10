Vietnamese, Lao PMs hold talks in Phnom Penh
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Phnom Penh on November 10.
During the talks, held on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Cambodia, PM Chinh briefed his Lao counterpart on the situation of Vietnam, underlining that despite difficulties and challenges, especially those from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has recorded important socio-economic achievements in all fields so far this year.
He expressed his delight at the rise of 29% in two-way trade to 1.22 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022.
The Vietnamese PM congratulated Laos on overcoming hardest times of the pandemic, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Government and people of Laos will successfully implement the five-year socio-economic development plan and the Resolution of the 21st LPRP National Congress.
For his part, Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh hailed Vietnam’s achievements in the pandemic fight as well as socio-economic recovery and development and international integration. He thanked Vietnam for its effective cooperation and support to Laos in the pandemic fight, socio-economic development and human resources training.
The two PMs shared pleasure at the mutual support that the two countries have given to each other over the years, as well as the coordination in successfully organising activities of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year of 2022, and celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, and 45 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
They showed delight at the growth of the bilateral ties in recent years, especially in politics-diplomacy, security-defence, trade and investment, and affirmed that they will give top priority to the preservation, reinforcement and development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, making it deeper and more effective, benefiting the two peoples.
Vietnamese, Lao PM meet in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)They agreed to continue to effectively realise high-level agreements and outcomes of meetings of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee as well as cooperation programmes between ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam and Laos, while working together to prepare for and implement delegation exchanges and important bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee and the closing of the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
They also concurred to thoroughly remove existing obstacles and problems to speed up major joint projects such as Vung Ang port, Nongkhang airport, and other projects on transport connectivity, education-training, human resources, culture and health care.
Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to continue to coordinate closely with each other and consult each other at multilateral forums in the region and the world, especially the ASEAN, the UN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, contributing to fostering solidarity, unity and the central role of the ASEAN amid challenges in the new situation./.