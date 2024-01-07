PM Chinh and his wife introduced the Lao guests to pen tower, ink slab tower, Thê Húc Bridge, Ngọc Sơn Temple, and especially the turtles in the lake and the legend of Sword Lake.

On the occasion of the New Year and the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Dragon, PM Chinh presented PM Sonexay a calligraphy with Vietnamese words which mean Vietnam-Laos friendship is forever green and solid for generations.

After their trip, the two PMs and their wives had an exchange with Vietnamese and Lao students.

This also marks the final activity of the Lao Prime Minister before concluding his official visit to Vietnam./.

VNA