At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc held talks with his Lao counterpart Khamkinh Phuilamanivong in Vientiane on August 10.

Ngoc said he is delighted to hold talks with the Lao Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of his attendance at the eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters in Vientiane.

The two sides took the occasion to review bilateral cooperation in the fight against transnational crimes, especially drug and cyber crimes.

The Lao Ministry of Public Security has achieved positive results in the national anti-drug agenda that has been praised by the Lao Party and Government. The Lao side acknowledged the valuable and effective support of the Vietnamese counterpart in this field.

In line with the 2023 cooperation plan and the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on drug prevention and control between the two ministries, they have promoted the sharing of information on crime, especially drug and transnational crime, and coordinated to hunt wanted criminals who have fled to the other country.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has also built and handed over 224 police headquarters to the Lao side to serve the fight against crime, particularly drug crime in areas along the two countries' shared border. The construction of the Lao People's Public Security Political Academy has been basically completed on time for the new academic year which starts in September.

Both sides agreed to continue facilitating visits by their leaders, promptly address arising issues and prevent hostile forces and criminal activities from undermine the security and order of both countries.



They pledged to seriously carry out signed agreements, step up the fight against transnational crimes, particularly drug and human trafficking; and work together to prevent third-party organisations and individuals from using one country's territory to harm the interests, security and stability of the other country.

Host and guest promised to expedite the implementation of the high-level agreement on border issues, enhance coordination in patrolling, controlling and preventing illegal entry and exit across the border, especially through unofficial routes. They will effectively implement international conventions and agreements of which both countries are members, and step up negotiations towards the signing of legal documents.

At the same time, they will work closely together to ensure absolute security and safety for visits of the two countries' high-level Party and State leaders as well as important events of both countries and protect key projects and construction works./.



