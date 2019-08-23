At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Youth union delegations from Vietnam’s Quang Tri and Laos’s Savannakhet provinces held talks and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Quang Tri on August 22.The MoU was the result of discussions at the talks on measures to boost bilateral cooperation in the coming time in line with the current integration trend.The MoU were inked by Nguyen Khanh Vu, Secretary of the provincial committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and Phoulamphone Xihavong, Secretary of the Savannakhet committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union.As per the pact, the two unions will continue to organise bilateral meetings and experience exchanges; and communications campaigns to raise awareness among youths about the special and comprehensive friendship between Vietnam and Laos as well as the collaboration shared between the two provinces.They will also work together to encourage young people to engage in the protection of the Vietnam-Laos border line and prevention of unorganised immigration, and drug and human trafficking, while promoting connections and exchange between youths living along the border areas.The sides will create favourable conditions for young businessmen from both localities to seek opportunities and partnerships; and help the Vietnamese youth union carry out charity programmes in Savannakhet.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri Nguyen Dang Quang praised joint work between the two youth unions in the past time, suggesting them step up coordination in educating the younger generation on fostering the Vietnam – Laos friendship.-VNA