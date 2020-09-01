Politics Condolences to India over death of former President Pranab Mukherjee Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 1 sent a message of condolence to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Politics Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Politics Symposium spotlights Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence A scientific workshop in Hanoi on September 1 highlighted the significance of the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 75 years ago.