Society Infographic Proud milestones over 77 years of Vietnam News Agency On Sept. 15, 1945, the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (now Thong Tan Xa Viet Nam or Vietnam News Agency) officially aired the Declaration of Independence and the list of members of the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Vietnamese, French, and English. Sept. 15 then became the traditional day of the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Infographic Vietnam 7th best place in world for expat life Vietnam is the 7th best place globally for expats to live, according to a report by InterNations. The social club is a community of international expatriates working abroad with more than 4.5 million members in 420 global cities.