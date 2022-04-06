Business Seminar discusses Vietnam-UK startup collaboration A Vietnam-UK startup cooperation seminar, the last event of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022, took place at the AstraZeneca global research and development center in Cambridge on April 5.

Business Vietjet resumes 10 air routes from/to Can Tho city President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the resumption of 10 air routes of Vietjet from/to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 6.

Business Seven Vietnamese billionaires named on Forbes rich list Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.

Videos ADB maintains forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent The Asian Development Bank maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent in 2022 and projected the economy to further expand by 6.7 percent in 2023, it was heard at a press conference in Hanoi on April 6 morning.