Vietnamese minister discusses economic, trade ties with US, Singaporean officials
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has held a virtual meeting with the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, and Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.
The event focused on regional cooperation frameworks, economic connectivity initiatives, and cooperation via bilateral frameworks such as the Vietnam - US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and others that Vietnam and Singapore agreed on during President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's State visit to the city state in late February.
The event focused on regional cooperation frameworks, economic connectivity initiatives, and cooperation via bilateral frameworks such as the Vietnam - US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and others that Vietnam and Singapore agreed on during President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to the city state in late February.
The officials looked at orientations for economic and trade partnerships to cope with the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, resolve disruptions to global supply chains, and recover economic growth.
They shared the view on the need to continue in-depth cooperation, consultation and discussion on issues of common concern in order to foster Vietnam’s trade and economic ties with the US and Singapore.
They also touched upon the implementation of the free trade agreements to which both Vietnam and Singapore are parties, as well as the development of cooperation frameworks with the participation of the US and other countries.
At the meeting, the officials also scrutinised issues related to ASEAN - US cooperation to prepare for a special ASEAN - US summit set to take place soon./.