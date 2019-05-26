Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese movie “Co Ba Sai Gon” (The Tailor) was recently screened in the UK on the occasion of the ASEAN Film Festival, which took place in London from May 21-25.At the screening event held by the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, Ambassador Tran Ngoc An said Vietnam wants to introduce its traditional cultural values to international friends.Film producer Thuy Nguyen said the movie aims to honour the beauty of Vietnamese traditional cultural life.“The Tailor” is a romantic comedy featuring the culture and lifestyle of Saigonese and the history of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).It starred Ngo Thanh Van, Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, Diem My and People’s Artist Hong Van, and was directed by young talents Loc Tran and Kay Nguyen. The film features 3D effects with a soundtrack created by pop singers and bands.The movie tells the story of a young, arrogant girl named Lan Ngoc in the 1960s. She was born into a family of tailors who specialised in making “ao dai”. She looked down on the career, but by some kind of miracle, travels to the future and meets herself a few decades later.Ngoc witnesses the tragedy of her family’s trade in the future, which resulted from the fact that she had turned her back on the craft. She then realises the value of the traditional career and learns respect for the long dress.-VNA