The first work by director Hong Anh, “The Way Station”, has won the Best Film Based On A Book at the Efebo d’Oro international cinema awards held in Palermo, Italy, on November 11.

“Dao Cua Dan Ngu Cu” (The Way Station), was made based on a short story of the same title by writer Do Phuoc Tien, with playwright Nguyen Quang Lap.

The Efebo d’Oro is an annual award event held by Italy’s Cinema and Literature Research Centre since 1979.

The Way Station has received various international awards, including the Best Story at the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival held in Taiwan earlier this year and was honored with the Special Jury Prize at the Eurasia International Film Festival 2017.-VNA