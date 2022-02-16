Vietnamese national hero anniversary marked in Cuba
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung visits a class of Nguyen Van Troi School in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung has paid a visit to a Havana school named after Nguyen Van Troi, a Vietnamese national hero in the American war, to join the celebration of his 82nd birth anniversary (February 1, 1940 – 2022).
The event was also attended by representatives from the international relations department of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee, Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), and students of the school
In his remarks, Principal Diamikis de los Milagros Meriño said the school is honoured to be named after the Vietnamese martyr who sacrificed his life for his homeland.
Ambassador Le Thanh Tung delivers a speech at the celebration of Nguyen Van Troi's 82nd birth anniversary in Havana. (Photo: VNA)Tung, for his part, thanked the school and its students and teachers for their precious gesture, saying it vividly reflects the mutual understanding and special friendship between the two peoples. Though Vietnamese and Cuban people live half a globe away, they share believes and aspiration for independence, freedom and human development, he emphasised.
He expressed his belief Cuban people will surmount current difficulties and carry on with their revolutionary cause and that the country’s future generations, like those studying at Nguyen Van Troi School, will further nurture the long-standing friendship between the two peoples.
Ambassador Tung visits a corner dedicated to pay tribute to Vietnamese national hero Nguyen Van Troi at the school. (Photo: VNA)He took the occasion to hand over the donation from several Vietnamese governmental organisations to the school and tour the classrooms equipped with computers donated by Vietnam and used to offer informatics lessons./.