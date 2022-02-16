Society Vietnam National University - Hanoi listed in Webometrics’ Top 1,000 best universities The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) climbed 15 places to rank 944th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which was freshly announced by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.

Society Hanoi's 1-6 grade students in urban districts to return to school from February 21 Students from grades 1 to 6 in all 12 inner-city districts of Hanoi will come back to school from February 21 after months of temporary school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while preschool children will still stay at home.

Society Vung Tau-Con Dao speedboat service resumed after pandemic hiatus The speedboat service between Vung Tau city to Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau was restored on February 15 after a nine-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, the municipal Department of Transport has said.