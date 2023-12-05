Politics NA Chairman visits Academy of Politics of Lao People's Public Security Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security in Vientiane on December 5, as part of his working trip to Laos and his attendance at the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Vietnam’s servicewomen play active role in UN peacekeeping operations Joining in United Nations peacekeeping operations since 2014, Vietnamese peacekeepers fulfilled their duties well, and the female officers of the military and police forces have contributed substantially to these achievements.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA Secretariats step up cooperation General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Secretary General of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.