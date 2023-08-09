President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) receives Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, is on a working visit to Laos on August 8 – 10 at the invitation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

While there, the delegation paid courtesy visits to General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. It also held talks with President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.





Participants at the talks (Photo: VNA)

During the meetings, the Vietnamese officials congratulated Laos on its great and significant achievements after over 36 years of renewal, expressing their belief that under the leadership by the LPRP, the administration by the government, and the supervision by the National Assembly, the Lao people will continue to reap new and greater achievements.



Vietnam always strongly supports the national renewal, protection, construction and development of Laos, she affirmed.



Hoai said she is delighted at the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, which is increasingly expanding across fields. She thanked Laos for its significant support to Vietnam in its liberation struggle in the past and national construction and development at present.



Vietnam will do its best, together with Laos, to preserve and nurture the special relationship between the two nations, for the sake of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, she affirmed.



The Vietnamese official highly valued cooperation results between the CPV and the LPRP, stressing that the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation is willing to collaborate with the LFNC’s Central Committee to effectively implement agreements between high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, and between the two agencies.



Thongloun Sisoulith and Sonexay Siphandone highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it demonstrates the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



They congratulated Vietnam on its comprehensive achievements in recent times, especially in socioeconomic development and Party building, expressing their belief that Vietnam will make greater achievements in the time to come.

The Lao leaders expressed their delight at the development of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, emphasising the importance of the bilateral relations as well as the relationship between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



They suggested the two sides work closely to effectively implement agreements between high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and nations, thus improving the efficiency of cooperation in all fields.



In the framework of the trip, the Vietnamese official had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Laos. The delegation laid flowers at the monuments of President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong; and visited Star Telecom Company (Unitel), and Luangprabang province./.