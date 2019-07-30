Hoang Binh Quan (right), Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, met with President of the Philippines and Honorary President of PDP-Laban Rodrigo Roa Duterte. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Hoang Binh Quan, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, paid an official visit to the Philippines from July 27-30.The visit was made at the invitation of President of the ruling party PDP-Laban Aquilino Koko Pimentel III.During the trip, Quan met with President of the Philippines and Honorary President of PDP-Laban Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and held talks with Aquilino Koko Pimentel III and PDP-Laban Vice President and Secretary of Energy Alfonso Cusi.He also had a meeting with PDP-Laban Vice President and Presidential Advisor for Northern Luzon, Secretary Raul Lambino.The official visited and had working sessions with representatives of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, the Stratbase Albert Del Rosario Institute, the Philippines-Vietnam Friendship Association and authorities of Tagaytay city.On this occasion, Quan and his entourage paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in the Philippines, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.At the meetings, Quan touched upon relations between the two Parties and two countries, as well as regional and international situation, and proposed result-oriented measures to promote the bilateral cooperation across fields in the time ahead.He called on the Philippines to carry forward its role as the coordinator of ASEAN-China relations during the 2019-2021 period, and suggested the two countries tighten their cooperation via all channels of the Party, State and National Assembly, and people-to-people exchanges.The Philippine leaders said they treasured the Vietnamese Party delegation’s visit and highly valued the active development of the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership in all spheres.They highlighted the close neighbourliness and fraternity between the two countries and used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese side for recently saving 22 Philippine fishermen who were in distress at sea.The relationship between the two Parties has created a firm foundation for Vietnam and the Philippines to consolidate and enhance their close-knit ties and political trust, they noted.They expressed their wish to learn from Vietnam’s experience in Party building and personnel training and planning, and step up exchanges between youth organisations and localities.The Philippines stands ready to support and continue its close coordination with Vietnam when the country assumes the posts of ASEAN Chairmanship and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020, they said.-VNA