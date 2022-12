The country counts 62 religious training establishments in 36 cities and provinces. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State have always created optimal conditions for religious organisations and individuals to practice their religions and beliefs.Apart from facilitating the handover of land to the construction of worship places, the Party and State have also paid attention to other religious activities such as operation registration, and the ordainment and training of religious dignitaries and assistants.The development of religious organisations requires intensive training for religious dignitaries and assistants. Therefore, many religions have been allowed to establish training institutions and open training courses.The country counts 62 religious training establishments in 36 cities and provinces, including 11 grand seminaries and academies of the Catholic Church of Vietnam; four institutions, 34 schools and eight colleges on Buddhism run by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; among others in various localities.Since the Law on Belief and Religion came into force in 2018, the Catholic Church of Vietnam has built two religious training establishments. Many of its institutions have been licensed to provide master’s and doctoral training.The Cao Dai academy has established with the Ante Creation (Cao Dai Tien Thien) Church as the legal representative. The establishment, whose opening contents were approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has admitted hundreds of people, helping improve knowledge for Cao Dai dignitaries.Along with general religious knowledge, the training courses for Cao Dai dignitaries and assistants have also popularised the State’s law and regulations on religious activities.Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on August 8, 2006, approved the formation of the Khmer Theravada Buddhist Institute, whose first course was officially opened nearly one year later, said head of the institute Most Venerable Dao Nhu, who is also Vice President of the VBS’s Executive Council.Other legitimate needs of religious organisations have also received due attention from the Party and State, from ordainment and operation registration to daily activities of dignitaries and assistants.According to the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the State has recognised and licensed 43 organisations belonging to 16 religions with about 26.5 million followers, making up 27% of the national population, of which over 54,000 are dignitaries and more than 135,000 are assistants, along with nearly 30,000 worship places.The ordainment, appointment, election, nomination and transfer of dignitaries, assistants, monks and nuns of religious organisations have been conducted smoothly thanks to the instruction of relevant consulting agencies.