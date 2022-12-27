The Religious Publishing House was allowed to issue 2,027 publications with over 7 million copies between 2017 and 2021. (Photo: VNA)

During the three years of implementation of the Law on Law on Belief and Religion, from 2018 to 2021, a total of 5,572 people in 62 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces were ordained as dignitaries, and 12,421 others appointed as assistants.The number of licensed religious sites and groups also increased from 2,691 before 2018 to 1,112 after the law came effective.Concentrated religious activities of foreigners in Vietnam have also been ensured, with 67 sites and groups gathering hundreds of foreign nationals legally residing in the country, mostly in Ho Chi Minh City (41) and Hanoi (13). The religious followers come from different countries like the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, and France.Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac quoted the law as saying that religious organisations are allowed to publish religious books and other publications. To exercise this right, many religious organisations and individuals have registered the publication.Statistics show that the Religious Publishing House was allowed to issue 2,027 publications with over 7 million copies between 2017 and 2021, many of which have been translated into English, French and ethnic languages.As many as15 newspapers and magazines of religious organisations are operating in Vietnam. Most of the religious organisations have launched their own websites. In the first half of this year, all-level authorities have approved the issuance for 140 publications, with over 684,000 copies./.