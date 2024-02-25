Society NA Chairman attends ceremony to launch Youth Month, tree-planting festival National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 25 attended a ceremony to launch the Youth Month 2024 and tree-planting festival at the Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site in Do Luong district, the central province of Nghe An.

Society Vietnamese students in Singapore hold career fair The Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore held a career fair on February 24-25, aiming to provide support for Vietnamese students in the Southeast Asian country to seize job opportunities and have better career orientations.

Society Employer of Choice 2023 winners announced CareerViet, a leading job network in Vietnam, on February 23 announced winners of its Employer of Choice 2023, honouring the most favourite employers last year.

Society Sick fisherman saved at sea off Hoang Sa islands A ship from the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) rescued an ill fisherman and brought him ashore for medical care in the central city of Da Nang on February 24.