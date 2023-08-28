At the event (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau, China held a ceremony on August 27 celebrating the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).



Speaking at the event, Consul Nguyen Tuan Anh, representing the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong and Macau, revisited the remarkable milestones of the country and highlighted the significant historical achievements that the Vietnamese people have attained in recent years.



He hailed the association for its contributions to the development of the Macau Special Administrative Region as well as popularising the images of Vietnam and its people to local authorities, residents, and working communities within the region.



Anh hoped that the association will continue to lead and excel in all of its endeavors.



Duong Trung Duc, Chairman of the association, said since its establishment on May 8, 2022, the association has remained a strong and united entity. Its members have made positive contributions to the development of the homeland as well as the host country.



Vice Chairwoman of the association Tran Thi Gon said the event enables the Vietnamese community in Macau to reflect on Vietnam's history and turn their thoughts towards the homeland. It is also one of the activities to give the people of Macau a deeper understanding of Vietnam, and its culture and history. Vietnamese representatives from 21 cities and provinces of Macau also joined the event.



At present, about 8,000 Vietnamese are living and working in Macau./.