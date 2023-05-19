Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left)and Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Photo: VNA)

Hiroshima (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Yoon Suk-yeol on May 19 in Hiroshima, Japan, as part of his trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).



At the meeting, the PM conveyed regards of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to President Yoon Suk-yeol.



PM expressed his pleasure at the remarkable achievements in the relationship between the two countries over the past 30 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1992, including the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



He affirmed that the two countries share many similar strategic interests in the development of each country as well as views on various international and regional issues, especially the promotion of the role of international law, multilateralism, and the putting of people at the centre of service.



In its foreign policy approach, Vietnam consistently values its relationship with the RoK, and desires to deepen cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation as the core and political trust as the foundation, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and the world.



On Vietnam's socio-economic development orientations, PM Chinh said that Vietnam is building a socialist law-governed state, a market-oriented socialist economy, and socialist democracy that takes the people as the centre, the objective, the subject, and the driving force for development.



In that spirit, PM Chinh proposed that the RoK continue to cooperate and support Vietnam in five specific areas, including capital, technology, human resources, institutional building, and management.



Chinh suggested that the two sides continue to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation, with the goal of achieving a balanced and healthy trade of 150 billion USD by 2030. He also welcomed RoK businesses to invest in major infrastructure projects in Vietnam and affirmed that the State, Government, and relevant agencies of Vietnam will continue to create favourable conditions for the RoK's businesses to invest and expand their investment in the country in the future.

At the event. (Photo: VNA)

President Yoon Suk-yeol concurred with the Vietnamese leader on the assessment of the outstanding results of bilateral ties over time, and asserted that Vietnam is one of the RoK's top important partners in the region, as demonstrated by the fact that Vietnam is its third-largest trading partner.



Regarding the orientations of the relationship development, the RoK is ready to work with Vietnam for closer cooperation in various fields, especially in the areas where the RoK has strengths and Vietnam has needs, such as science and technology and innovation, contributing to the socio-economic development and improving the lives of people in both countries, he said.



The RoK President said he believes that on the basis of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries' ties will grow stronger and more substantial.



The two leaders also affirmed that practical measures will be taken to support the Vietnamese community in the RoK and the Korean community in Vietnam.



Both sides agreed to continue to exchange views and coordinate on international and regional issues of common concern at multilateral cooperation mechanisms and international organisations, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.