Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a call on King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 8, as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

PM Chinh expressed his delight at visiting Cambodia on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of its National Day (November 9) and the 100th birth anniversary of late King Norodom Sihanouk (October 31).

He congratulated the Cambodian people on their recent achievements as well as success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and believed that under the sound reign of King Sihamoni, Cambodia will increasingly thrive with a higher international role and position.



King Sihamoni, for his part, highlighted the significance of the visit in the Cambodia-Vietnam, Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, marking the 55th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

He highly appreciated sentiments that Vietnamese leaders offered to Cambodia, especially the late King and Queen Mother, as well as invaluable support and assistance to the Cambodian people in overthrowing the genocidal regime in the past and the process of national construction and development at present.

The King congratulated Vietnam on its important achievements in various areas and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in socio-economic recovery and development.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the development of the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia in recent years.

The Cambodian King spoke highly of the two governments’ efforts to reinforce the bilateral comprehensive cooperation to bring practical benefits to the people and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and ASEAN Community.

PM Chinh affirmed that leaders and the people of Vietnam always treasure profound sentiments and valuable support and assistance that late King Sihanouk, King Sihamoni and generations of leaders and people of Cambodia have reserved for Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation as well as the present process of national construction and development.

He expressed his wish that in his noble role, the King would continue fostering the fine relations between the two nations and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Cambodia to settle down their lives and make positive contributions to Cambodia’s socio-economic development and the bilateral relationship.

On this occasion, PM Chinh reiterated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitation to King Sihamoni to visit Vietnam at appropriate time next year. The King thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.

The same day, PM Chinh called on Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to her on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of late King Norodom Sihanouk./.