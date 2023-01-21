Culture - Sports Sa Chau fish sauce - specialty condiment of Nam Dinh province Sa Chau village of Giao Chau commune in Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, has long been famous for the traditional production of fish sauce whose pungent smell can grasp any visitor’s attention before they reach the village’s gate.

Culture - Sports Bonsai captures vitality of nature Bonsai tree planting has become a growing industry in Vietnam. The interest in this art is huge among people with a natural affinity for bonsai trees.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese traditional offering trays prepared for Lunar New Year's Eve According to ancient traditions, on the last day of a lunar year, a typical Vietnamese family puts aside everything to prepare a feast to worship their grandparents and ancestors, praying for a brighter year ahead.