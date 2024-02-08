Vietnamese products are sold at the Carrefour hypermarket in the Westfield Carré Sénart shopping centre in Seine-et-Marne province, Île-de-France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A week-long event to honour Vietnamese products was launched at the Carrefour hypermarket in the Westfield Carré Sénart shopping centre in Seine-et-Marne province, Île-de-France, on February 7.



A booth for Vietnamese products, particularly popular ones for the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, is at the main entrance of the hypermarket, in front of booths selling products from other Asian countries. Red "Happy New Year" banners in Vietnamese, a five-fruit tray, and “Chung” cakes – typical food in Tet celebration in Vietnam - draw attention from Asian and French customers.



This is the third year such an event has been held in the Carrefour hypermarket system - a leading retail group in France.



Many types of fruits and processed foods such as fried spring rolls, noodles, vermicelli, coffee, and industrial products are sold at this year's Tet booth.



Vu Anh Son, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in France, said the event shows efforts from all sides - Vietnamese representative agencies in France, distributors, and import partners, to promote agricultural products and the image of Vietnam to French consumers.



CEO of Carrefour France Franck Kenner said that the hypermarket system always pays attention to the diversity of products provided for French and Vietnamese consumers.



Many Vietnamese products with exquisite cuisine and health benefits are welcomed by French consumers.



He said Carrefour is interested in diversifying products and hopes to have more Vietnamese cuisine and agricultural products in its system to bring experience and service to French consumers./.