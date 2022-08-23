Business Agricultural restructuring policy contributes to rise in Vietnam’s rice prices: report The Vietnamese government has issued an agricultural restructuring policy, by which the rice structure has been strongly adjusted, changing the rice cultivation protocols and paying more attention to improving rice quality rather than increasing production, according to a report by Research and Markets - the world's largest market research store.

Business Phu Tho works to lure US investors A conference promoting investment in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam took place in Washington DC on August 22.

Business Hung Yen longan promoted among int'l diplomatic corps, industry associations Diplomatic corps and industry associations from more than 20 countries visited Hung Yen on August 22 for an experiential event and friendly gathering hosted by local authorities to promote the northern province’s culture and signature fruit – longan.

Business Finance ministry sets targets for banking system The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued targets for restructuring banks in a bid to bolster the strength of Vietnam’s financial sector.